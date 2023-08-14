Wanda Dilliner

Wanda Louise Dilliner, 96, of Arcola died at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Amber Glen Assisted Living in Urbana, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 23, at the Arcola United Methodist Church with Pastor Seth Emerson officiating. Burial followed in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation was held Sunday at the church. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, assisted the family with arrangements.

Wanda was born October 17, 1926, east of Arcola in the same home in which she currently resided. She was the daughter of Homer E. and Daisy Dobbins Roberts. She was united in marriage to George E. Dilliner in Arcola on February 21, 1946; he preceded her in death on November 20, 1999.

Survivors include two daughters, Beverly McGee and husband Jerry of Longview, and Angela Adamson and husband Bob of Green Cove Springs, Florida; five grandchildren, Jonathon McGee and wife Jeannie of Longview, Christopher McGee of Broadlands, Jeremy McGee of Longview, Candace Tierney and husband Michael of Broken Bow, Neb., Carmen Van O’Linda and husband Calvin of Hastings, Neb.; and six great grandchildren, Cason, Cambryn, and Cord Van O’Linda, Breckyn and Holt Tierney, and Wes McGee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; son, David; grandson, Benjamin McGee; brother, Lowell Roberts; and sister-in-law, Wilma Reece.

Wanda was a graduate of the Arcola High School Class of 1944, where she received the DAR Award for good citizenship. She then received her diploma from the Utterback’s Business College in Mattoon and accepted a position at the Houdaille-Hershey Plant in Decatur. She worked as a secretary for an engineer on the highly secretive atomic bomb project.

Wanda was involved in the family farming operation, driving the grain trucks to the elevator, running farm errands, and taking meals to the field. She served as an election judge, Room Mother, Girls’ Booster Club president, PTA president and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was a 64-plus-year member of the Arcola United Methodist Church, where she served on several boards, taught Sunday School, helped with Bible School and was an active member of the Methodist Women and Ladies’ Circle.

Wanda was involved with the activities of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Memorials are suggested to the Arcola United Methodist Church, Alzheimer’s Research, Cunningham Children’s Home, and St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice and Amber Glen Assisted Living for the loving care given to our family.

