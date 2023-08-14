Susie Mast

Susie A. Mast, 75 years, 2 months, 28 days, of Sullivan, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 3, at the HCK West Building, rural Arthur. Bishop Philip Farmwald officiated. Burial was in the Yoder Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation was held Tuesday, August 1, and Wednesday, August 2, all at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Susie was born on May 3, 1948, in Douglas County. She was the daughter of Fred J. and Anna M. (Schrock) Mast.

She is survived by three siblings, Lydia Ann Miller and her husband, Melvin, of Tuscola, Ervin Mast and his wife, Edith, of Arthur, and Pauline Schrock and her husband, Ivan, of Sullivan; three brothers-in-law, Leon Helmuth of Windsor, Mo., Firman Hershberger and his wife, Mary, of Kalona, Iowa, and Abraham Yoder of Milton, Iowa; one sister-in-law, Vera Mast of Sarasota, Fla.; 36 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Anna Mast; four sisters, Emma Gingerich and her husband, Emery, Barbara Yoder, Sovilla Hershberger, and Mary Helmuth; one brother, Joe Mast; and seven nieces and nephews.

Susie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.