Beverly Sue “Susie” Cain, 83, of Arcola, passed away at 9:58 A.M. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at her residence.

A celebration of Susie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, at the Brad-O-Clen Cabin, 720 North County Road 125 East, in rural Arthur. A reception for family and friends will be held following the service from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brad-O-Clen Cabin. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Susie was born on the 4th of July 1939, at home during the Oakland Fireworks. Her dad took her two siblings to the fireworks, and when they returned, they were surprised to find out that she had been born. She was a daughter of Walter and Thelma (Kile) Stewart.

Susie was a 1957 graduate of Oakland High School.

Susie was supposed to have a date and meet the future love of her life, Cork, but he was a no-show. He had to work over and didn’t have any way to let her know. So, being the nice person she was, she decided to give him another chance. But when that night arrived, she had been asked to play Bunco, so she blew him off. The third time was the charm, and they finally went out, and it must have gone well because Susie married Collin “Corky” Cain three months later on August 1, 1964, in Oakland, and they were married for 49 and a half years. He passed away on October 26, 2013. She missed Cork more every day and finally got to join him after nine and a half years apart.

Susie absolutely thought that being a “Gaga” (Grandma) was the best thing ever. Then came the Great Grands and the Grandkids were replaced in the top slot for the best thing ever.

She also was always one to sacrifice herself for her family. Which was never more evident than her yearly trips to Louisville, Ky to be the leader and protector of her nieces as they went through the haunted houses on the Ghost Runs. Her nieces thought of her as a second mother, and Aunt Susie was very special to all of them.

She has had so many friends in her life. Age didn’t matter to her. She bowled for years with a group of ladies who were 20 or more years younger than her. When she decided that she was not going to bowl anymore, her bowling team could not find anyone “younger” to replace her; the girls wouldn’t let her “retire from the team,” and they insisted she continue because she was such a fun person.

The first person Cork introduced her to in Arcola was Nonna Lytle. Nonna became and remained her closest best friend until Nonna passed away a few years ago.

Susie is survived by one daughter, Kim Cain of Arcola; three grandchildren, Jordan Beck and his wife Marissa of Paris, Kody Beck and girlfriend Cassidy Dycus of Arthur, and Taylor Rosales and her husband Adam of Malvern, Ark.; three great grandchildren, Sophia and Tinley Beck of Arthur, and Coleman Beck of Paris; her brother, Tom Stewart and his wife Diane of Tuscola; sisters-in-law, Shirley Schweighart Waldrop, Wilma, Carleen and Clara Cain; and some very good friends, Peggy Allen, “Dum Dum” Donna Bender and Linda Wickersham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cork; three children, Dennis Cain, and Sabrina and Kathy Cain; a sister, Betty Zachary and her husband Bill; a niece, Angela Sulzer; a very good friend, Nonna Lytle; five brothers-in-law, Junior, Don, Ron, Calvin and his wife Virginia, and Clifford Cain; and one sister-in-law, Maxine Cox, and her husband Bill.

She retired from Justrite Manufacturing in Mattoon after several years of service. Most recently, she worked at the Arcola Public Library.

Susie worked up until the day before she passed away and never let anything slow her down. She had more friends than she ever realized. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but we know she is with everyone who has already gone to Heaven, and is entertaining and cracking them all up.