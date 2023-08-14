Shirley Rippey, 85, of Arcola, passed away at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation was held Monday, August 7, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. A funeral celebrating Shirley’s life was held Tuesday, August 8, at the funeral Home. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery.

Shirley was born on February 12, 1938, in Mattoon. She was the daughter of Russell and Velma (Mitchell) Hooker. She married Paul Anthony Rippey on January 27, 1957, in Mattoon.

She is survived by her husband, Paul; three children, Jodi Livingston of Arcola, Lisa Stewart and her husband, Tom, of Mattoon, and Scott Rippey of Arcola; eight grandchildren, Toby Livingston and his wife, Martha, of Tuscola, Josh Livingston and Dustin Livingston, both of Arcola, Jeremy Mast and his wife, Jenny, of Sullivan, Brett Stewart of Mattoon, April Daubs of Mattoon, Jacob Rippey of Charleston, and Taylor Rippey of Arcola; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Ron Hooker and his wife, Barb, of Friendsville, Teen.; and two sisters-in-law, Alice Rippey of Carver City, Minn., and Susie Patridge of Decatur.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Velma Hooker; a son-in-law, Jerry Livingston; a great-grandson, TJ Livingston; a brother, Jerry Hooker and his wife, Mary; a sister, Barbara Farris; and an infant brother, James William Hooker; her mother and father-in-law, Albert and Louella Rippey; and a brother-in-law, Tom Patridge.

Shirley loved the Lord with all her heart, mind, and soul, and genuinely enjoyed serving Him alongside her husband. Shirley was first and foremost a MOM; she loved caring for her family. She had a green thumb and enjoyed caring for flowers and houseplants. She had a passion for jewelry and always liked to look nice.

Shirley was committed to her husband and enjoyed many of the same things he did. Riding motorcycles, for example; they logged over 100,000 miles together touring the country on Paul’s motorcycle. She will be missed for sure, but her family is rejoicing in the fact that she has gone home to be with her Heavenly Father.

Memorials may be made to Shirley’s family.