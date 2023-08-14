Sharon Anderson

Sharon Lee Anderson, 81 of Tuscola, passed away at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 10, in the Arcola Cemetery. Ed Davis will be officiating.

Sharon was born August 26, 1941, in Robinson. She was the daughter of Marion Ellsworth and LaBerta (Faught) Lowrence. She married Larry R. Anderson Sr. on December 27, 1958, in Arcola. He passed away on January 19, 2011.

She is survived by her three sons, Larry “Ron” Anderson Jr. of Savoy, Robert Anderson of Tuscola, and Andy (Amanda) Anderson of Tuscola; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Cordes of Mattoon, Ann (Ed) Davis of Mattoon, Kathy Blackwell of Sacramento, Calif., and Diana Moore of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and LaBerta Lowrence; her husband, Larry Anderson Sr.; and two brothers, William and John Stewart.

Sharon was a member of the American Legion in Mattoon. She worked as a salesclerk at the Hanes Outlet store in Tuscola for many years.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the United States. Sharon was a fun-loving person; she was always a joy to be around.

Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She took each of her grandchildren on a special graduation trip, wherever that child wanted to go; just with grandma! This was a very special time for both grandma and the grandchild; many memories were made.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.