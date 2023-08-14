Rick Cox, 63, of Arcola, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A memorial service to celebrate Rick’s life will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 11, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Rick was born on August 24, 1959, in Tuscola, the son of Franklin Cassie and Barbara Louise (Janes) Cox.

He is survived by a sister, Teri Bickel of Charleston; nephews, Brandon Gibson, and his wife, Lisa, of Mahomet, Shay Gibson, and his wife, Courtney, of Arcola, and Austin Bickel and his wife, Cassie, of Mattoon; and one niece, Micha Nicole Rader of Shelbyville; a granddaughter, Aubry Tate; great-nieces and great-nephews, Caden Gibson, Dale and Emma Gibson, Taylor Marie Gossard, Adrianne Leigh Rader and Steven Owen Bickel; and some really good friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Barb Cox; one sister, Cathy Gibson; and his daughter, Shelby Tate.

He was a 1977 graduate of Arcola High School. He worked at RR Donnelley in Mattoon for many years. He later worked at Masterbrand Cabinets in Arthur and retired a few years ago.

Rick liked dogs and had several through the years. “Jack” was his most recent dog, a German Shepherd, and before “Jack” there was “Girl.”

Rick liked to hunt turtles in rivers, creeks, and ditches; a very exciting sport, though not for everyone, but he was good at it. He also enjoyed fishing with friends and family. He will be missed.