Peggy Sieber

Peggy Lee Sieber, 64, of Mansfield, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at her residence.

A service to celebrate Peggy’s life was held Saturday, August 5, at the First Mennonite Church, Urbana. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Peggy was born on December 26, 1958, in Newton, Kan. She was the daughter of Lloyd Mason and Wanda Lee (Welty) Headrick. She married Marlin Floyd Sieber on September 16, 1978, in Hesston, Kan.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Marlin, of Mansfield; three children, Lyndsey Jantz and her husband Josh, Breanne Lee Sieber all of Hesston, Kan,, and Travis Paul Sieber and his wife Katie of Newton, Kan.; five cherished grandchildren, Reese and Piper Jantz, Rylee Creamer, and Brynlee Sieber and Brayden Monares; two sisters, Denise Krase and her husband Bruce of Newton, Kan., Jackie Randol and her husband Glenn of Wichita, Kan.; one brother, Kyle Headrick of Goessel, Kan.; two brothers-in-law, Gerry Sieber and his wife Vonnie of Newton, Kan., and Del Sieber and his wife Sandy of Bondville; and two sisters-in-law, Norma Symns and her husband Tom of Longmont, Colo., and Nancy Seaman and her husband Denny of Champaign.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Wanda Headrick; and her in-laws, Paul and Martha Sieber.

Peggy was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Urbana.

Peggy dedicated herself to caring for others throughout her life. Her career spanned nearly 30 years as a registered nurse at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana, where she made a lasting impact in the Labor and Delivery department. She brought comfort and support to countless families during their most precious moments.

Outside of work, Peggy found immense joy in nature. She could often be found on their family farm, indulging in her love for horses or quietly observing the various bird species that graced their surroundings. Peggy’s passion for bird watching allowed her to connect with the peace and beauty of the natural world.

Peggy will be remembered for her unwavering love for vintage hats and her exceptional skills in sewing, and crocheting. She was more than just a collector or a skilled craftswoman; she embodied grace, kindness, and warmth.

Memorials may be made to Healing Horse Stables in Bement.