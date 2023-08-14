Martin A. “Marty” Swinford, 63, of Tuscola, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 4, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, with the Rev. Kent Conover officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Marty was born on August 15, 1959, in Tuscola, the son of James C. and Martha J. Haupt Swinford. He married Becky S. VanDorn on June 7, 1980, in Tuscola. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters, Teri (Steven) Barker of Tuscola, and Ashley Swinford and her husband, Byron Stubblefield of Tuscola; grandchildren, Oliver Swinford, Elmo Stubblefield, Andrew Barker and Shalyn Barker; father, James (Betty) Swinford of Marshall; brother, Erwin (Jennifer) Swinford of Robinson; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha J. Swinford; brother, Jim Swinford; and infant sister, Brenda Swinford.

Marty was a member of the Boilermaker’s Union. He formerly worked at Kelly Construction, Mason Mfg. and Kopetz all in Decatur. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed fishing, camping and loved having get togethers with his immediate family members.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.