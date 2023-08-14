Katie Gingerich

Katie V. (Miller) Gingerich, 78 years, 11 months, and 28 days, of Arthur, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 8, at the HCK West Building, one mile south of Arthur. Bishop Daniel M. Chupp officiated. Burial was in the Otto Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation was held Sunday August 6, and Monday August 7, all at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Katie was born on August 8, 1944, in Tuscola. She was the daughter of Samuel H. and Verna E. (Yoder) Miller. She married Melvin A. Gingerich on November 9, 1967, in Arcola.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin; seven children, Carolyn Hostetler and her husband Carl of Constantine, Mich., Dorothy Gingerich and her husband Joe of Arcola, Ruth Ann Chupp and her husband Glen of Arthur, Barbara Wagler and her husband David of Puru, Ind., Owen Gingerich and his wife Anna (Schrock) of Arthur, Luella Schlabach and her husband Kevin of Arthur, and Fannie Bontrager and her husband Reuben of Wawaka, Ind.; one daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Gingerich of Arcola; 51 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Adlia and Ella Miller of Arthur, Martha and Lester Yoder of Arthur, Raymond and Marlene Miller of Arcola, Sarah and Joe Schrock of Lovington, Elsie and Willard Gingerich of Arcola, and Esther Miller of Arcola; one sister-in-law, Irene Miller of Arthur; and one brother-in-law, DaWayne Downs of Alaska.

Katie was preceded in death by a son, Glen Gingerich; a daughter-in-law, Rachel (Schlabach) Gingerich; her parents, Sam and Verna Miller; two brothers, Lonnie and Levi Miller; one sister, Fannie Downs; and a sister-in-law, Anna Miller.

Katie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.