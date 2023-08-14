Farrell “JR” Ware

Farrell E. Ware, Jr., 47, of Champaign, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 5, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, with the Rev. Ralph Deal officiating. Burial followed in the Davis Cemetery, Pesotum. There was a gathering for family and friends following the burial. Visitation was held prior to the service at the funeral home.

JR was born on December 26, 1975, in Urbana, the son of Farrell E. Ware and Tina M. Foltz.

Survivors include his mother of Monticello; his father of Newman; his sons, Caleb Robert Ware of Champaign, and Timothy Hasti of Danville; daughter, Lyla Jane Ware of Champaign; brothers: Matthew James Ware of St. Joseph, and Aaron W. Ware of Newman; paternal grandmother, Jaqueline B. Ware of Pesotum.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Delbert J. and Dorothy J. Foltz; paternal grandfather, Farrell Ware.

JR was the owner/operator of Farrell’s Flooring in Pesotum. He attended Tolono Unity Schools and was very artistic. He enjoyed exercising and bicycling. JR also loved muscle cars and monster trucks.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.