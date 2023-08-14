Darrell Cole

Darrell Gene Cole, 69, of Tuscola, passed away at 6:30 a.m., Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Bloomington.

Public graveside services were held Monday, August 7, at the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Following the service, a potluck luncheon was held at Wimple Park, Tuscola.

Darrell was born on November 5, 1953, in Tuscola, the son of Leo E. and Francis E. Brooks Cole. He was a 1972 graduate of Tuscola High School.

Survivors include his nieces, Kimberly Long of Tuscola, Angela Christy of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jennifer Revell of Tuscola; eight great-nieces; two great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; and half-sister, Cindy Clark of New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Cole; and great-nephew, Jonas Revell; and two half-sisters.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, assisted the family with the arrangements.