Becky Lietz

Becky S. Lietz, 71, of Crawfordsville, Ind., formerly of Tuscola, passed away Friday afternoon, August 4, 2023, at Whitlock Place Senior Living, Crawfordsville, Ind.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 9, at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father John Titus as celebrant. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the mass at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.

Becky was born on April 11, 1952, in Tuscola, the daughter of Lewis F. and Frances A. Teeters Hettinger. She married David L. Lietz.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy (Mark) Martin of Tuscola; grandsons, Zack (Heather) Martin of Clinton, Ind., and Austin (Breanna) Martin of Tuscola; six great-grandsons, Bradley Russell, Caleb Russell, Brentley Martin, Lucas Martin, Ethan Martin and Kyler Martin; siblings, Steve (Becky) Hettinger of Tuscola, Ken (Lena) Hettinger of Hindsboro, Larry (Debbie) Hettinger of Tuscola and Kathy (Rich) Page of Paxton; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Marci S. Lietz.

Becky was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church and formerly worked as the church secretary for several years. She then worked as a secretary at the East Prairie Middle School in Tuscola prior to her retirement. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, decorating cakes and collecting angels and snowmen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Society or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.