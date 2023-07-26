Villa Grove Council approves app for parks and recreation

The Villa Grove City Council met on Monday, June 26 for it’s non-voting monthly committee of the whole meeting, with all members present other than Alderman Pangburn. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Eversole Gunter called on department heads to make their reports.

Administrator Athey reported that she had been in several meetings with organizers from South Plains Rodeo about their upcoming event. She also noted that she is in the process of meeting with TIF consultants Moran Economic Development about several issues. She noted that she had also met with Ed Clancy from Berns, Clancy & Associates to discuss the new subdivision plot. Finally, she stated that she would be meeting with the Post Office to discuss the recent street name changes and how to best support residents who had been affected.

After Chief of Police Rea indicated that he had nothing to report, Director Surowka made her report about recent recreation activities. She noted that Jr High baseball and softball were wrapping up their seasons with league tournaments. She also stated that she had been busy reorganizing and consolidating all of the Parks and Recreation storage facilities to inventory exactly what equipment they have on hand. Next, she said that Parks and Recreation would be hosting a Pickle Ball league for the first time. She mentioned that there would be instructional sessions for those that are interested but unsure of the rules and that the league would kick off on Thursdays for all interested participants who are 16 or older. She then commented that whiffle ball league would begin July 10 and that interested teams and players should reach out to her for further details. Finally, she noted that the clover connect online system would soon go live. Moving forward, all registration for parks and recreation activities will be housed in this simple online application.

With director Mixell on vacation, administrator Athey made his report, noting that normal maintenance activities were being attended to.

Finally, Mayor Eversole Gunter noted that the fireworks company was confident that the show would go off on Friday without a hitch and that the fire department and public works department would continue to monitor the situation.

Finding no other business, the council then moved to a discussion of new business.

Without voting, consensus was given to pay Broeren Russo pay request #12, in the amount of $294,294.40. Included in this amount were various change orders regarding updates to the community center. The council then gave a unanimous consensus to approve the Clover connect agreement, as previously discussed. The council also unanimously agreed to support the purchase of fans used to clear fire scenes and a door bar in the amount of $9,293. They also discussed the purchase of SCBA masks with voice amplifiers in the amount of $865.

The council then agreed to re-approve the purchase of squad car laptops, which had been approved before the pandemic. Chief Rea noted that he had been able to find an alternative that was less than the original bid.