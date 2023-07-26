Tuscola apartment fire likely caused by dryer

By Dominik Stallings

A house fire started at 8 a.m. Saturday morning on June 1 in the brick building located at 501 South Main in Tuscola.

Fire Department Chief Brian Moody said the fire likely started in the drier, which is connected to the kitchen in a separate room.

“It wasn’t too large of the fire … Lots of smoke. Kind of got it just in time,” said Moody.

Moody said the fire still affected most of the apartment with smoke damage. The fire department extinguished the flames in about 15-20 minutes, said Moody. Afterward, it was only a matter of doing overhaul, making sure that no minor pockets of fire remained and clearing out the apartment of smoke by “poking holes in the ceiling.”

Moody said that an unknown passerby walking tier dog noticed the situation and knocked on the door to ensure any occupants were out. Moody said the person went to Casey’s and had staff call the fire department. Moody said the occupants living in the apartment were out of town when the fire happened.

Moody said that occupants wouFlald have to work with their insurance when they return. Insurance agent Scott Kibler was already on the scene when the fire department arrived, said Moody. Kibler provided some snacks for firefighters on scene, who were working in hot and muggy conditions following several storms that passed through Tuscola in the past days. The firefighters have been working since Thursday when they received calls of downed powerlines, turned over semi-trailers and trees struck by lightning due to the severe thunderstorm, which produced winds over 80 MPH.

“We’ve dealt with quite a few calls since the storms … It’s been a long couple of days, but the guys did a nice job,” said Moody.