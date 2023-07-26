Stitchin’ Sisters piecing together ways to honor those who served

By Tony Hooker

For a little over a year now, a group of ladies who call themselves the TQC Stitchin’ Sisters have dedicated their time and talents to creating beautiful quilts to honor veterans. I recently sat down with five of these lovely ladies to discuss the project.

The ladies, Trisa Martin, Theresa Lueth, Marge Herrmann, Sue Miller and Karen Robinson, who were quick to point out the contributions of others, including Peg Warriner, Barb Charter, Janet Tendick, Mary Schultze, Dianne Wilcoxen, Glenna Mooney and Judy Gillins, formed just over a year ago, in May of 2022.

Like most good ideas, the quilts of honor project formed organically. “We decided that we wanted to give back to somebody who had given so much for us,” Lueth said. Martin added they wanted to focus on local veterans.

“We wanted to help our little town and the towns around us,” she stated.

The process for becoming a recipient of one of these beautiful works of art is quite simple.

“As long as you’ve been in the service or are currently serving, you’re eligible,” Martin said. “Someone has to give us your name and we put you on the list.”

Although the group has only been active for around 14 months, they’ve been quite productive, having already given away 38 quilts.

“We have 10 that we’re finishing up now,” Martin quipped.

According to Miller, the time to complete a quilt basically depends on the type.

“If you do a panel, which already has a design, it’s not too bad, but if you do a piece quilt, it might take you a couple of months,” she said. A piece quilt, just like its name implies, is one that is formed from individual pieces, like a giant jigsaw puzzle. Sometimes even for the experts, piece quilts can be quite formidable.

“I’ve quit doing one because it was 64 pieces per block, and I decided that was too much!” Miller added with a laugh.

Though there are many ladies involved in the project, they generally work on their own designs, rather than all working on a single project.

“These ladies donate their money and their time and then we usually quilt them for them. We put labels on the back of them and we’ve got some ladies making them (labels). Theresa’s (Lueth) going to make them too,” Martin exclaimed.

For these ladies, the experience is a personal one, with several of them saying that their husbands had served in Viet Nam and other locations.

“We all have family members or friends who have served,” Karen Robinson stated.

For these ladies, sewing and quilting have been a part of most of their lives. Martin and Robinson are kind of the newcomers of the group, having been quilting for 19 years, while Lueth has been at it for 40 years.

Miller says she got her start in high school.

“I started when I was a junior or senior, in home ec class. Then when I got married, I started sewing and making baby quilts like teddy bears and stuff, and that was in the 60s,” she said.

Herrmann, however, can stake the claim of being involved in sewing the longest.

“ I’ve been sewing for 70 years. I’ve been quilting for about 20 years. I started when I was 6 years old,” she stated with a smile.

Oddly enough, Martin, the owner of Trisa’s Quilting Corner and More, and the central figure for all of this, told me that her beginning ventures into sewing weren’t all that auspicious.

“I sewed in school, but I didn’t want to say that, because I wasn’t very good at it!” she said as the entire group enjoyed a laugh.

For now, there are no plans to stop the project.

“As long as the ladies want to keep doing it. We’ve had some people give us donations, which is nice because we’ve bought supplies so the ladies don’t have to put quite as much money into it,” she announced.

As for joining the group, all were open to the idea, with the knowledge that space at Trisa’s shop is limited.

“We have room for nine people to sew,” Miller noted.

“We’ve had other people make them on their own and bring them in. I have very limited space in the classroom,” Martin added.

For those wanting to participate, donate or nominate a veteran, Martin’s advice is quite simple.

“Just call the shop,” she said.