Nada Lou Dunn

Nada Lou Richards Dunn, 84, of Newman passed away with family by her side on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Nada Lou was born on October 1, 1938, in Brocton, to Clarus Lee and Belva Lingafelter Richards. She married Arley Dunn on July 23, 1955, in Newman.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Arley Dunn; three children, Mark (Marla) Dunn, Bryan Dunn, and Aaron (Brenda) Dunn; seven grandchildren, Tony Dunn, Tim (Shannon) Dunn, Thomas (Becca) Dunn, Tabitha (Jordan) Barney, Jake (Andrea) Dunn, Luke Dunn, and Shelby (Dayton) Hollern; eight great-grandchildren; two siblings, Charlotte (Pete) Marsh and Chloe Shipley; and several special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Richard Lowell; son, Lyle Eric; and five siblings, Virginia Ashbaugh, Eleanor Rose, Wilbur Richards, Estello Lowe, and Howard Richards.

Nada Lou worked at the Woods Northside Market in Newman, as a substitute secretary for the Newman Grade School, and as a secretary for the Newman Independent newspaper. She was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church in Newman and served many years as President of the CWF. She was a former president of the Newman Women’s Club and was honored to be recently recognized for 50 years of membership. Nada Lou was a lifetime member of the Paris VFW Post 3601 Women’s Auxiliary.

She was an avid oil painter and enjoyed painting anything from lighthouses to forest scenes. She was also known for her beautiful Christmas stitching cards. She and Arley would begin working on them in July in order to have them completed and mailed to family and friends before Christmas. Her hand-stitched cards were very special and if you ever received one you would know.

Nada Lou and Arley have spent their winters in Zephyrhills, Fla., where they enjoyed warmth and sunshine with all of their special friends and were very active in several activities within their little community. They would normally spend five months in Florida and did that for 20 years.

Nada Lou’s most favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. She cherished her time when all the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren could get together; she loved her family dearly. She also devoted a lot of her time taking care of her parents, especially toward the end of their lives.

A visitation was held on Thursday, July 20, at the Joines Funeral Home in Newman. The funeral service was Friday, July 21, also at the Joines Funeral Home; Pastor Justin Smith officiated. Burial was at the Newman Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Newman First Christian Church of Newman.