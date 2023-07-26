My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

It’s strange what I can find to do around my house when I’m bored. I stay up past midnight most every night so I’m always looking for something of not much to do to pass the time. For many years now when I’m in my garage I can’t keep from staring at the scattered collection of nuts, bolts, washers, screws, misc. fasteners, nails, brackets, automobile fuses, wire, and a host of other odds and ends. I have this stuff scattered and separated in three different nut and bolt storage cabinets, boxes, bowls, jars, and some just laying about my work space. I went to work for Jim and Kay Higgins at the Western Auto store downtown in I think 1972. I was thirteen at the time. It was in the summer between my 8th grade and freshman years in school. I was hired to wait on customers, stock the shelves, unload inventory from trucks, sweep the floor, whatever I was needed and capable to do. I really enjoyed my new job. After all, I was being paid $1.00 an hour! What thirteen year old wouldn’t be happy!

At the time I was hired, a guy by the name of Kenny Nelson was working in a one car garage out back behind the store as Jim’s mechanic. Kenny was in charge of working on lawn mowers, chain saws, and automobiles. If you didn’t know him, Kenny was the most wonderful person you could call your friend. He also had his own independent wrecker service he operated on as an as needed basis when he was working and full time, all the time, after he was off work. I was thirteen and already car crazy soaking up all of the knowledge I could about the mechanics that moved cars down the road. Not only what moved them but what could be done to make them move faster. I had been a subscriber to Hot Rod and Car Craft magazines since I was eleven years old. I still had every issue I ever received, some doubles if they had pictures in them I wanted to cut out. When I was hired I had no idea that the business worked on mechanical things. It didn’t take me long to come up with any excuse I could to get out in the shop with Kenny.

Yeah, I got yelled at a time or twenty by Jim when he caught me hanging out with Kenny longer than it should have taken to deliver parts to him. I was like a sponge when I was in the shop. I was absorbing all the knowledge I could from Kenny. Fortunately for me the business took off and expanded quickly. In just a year or two Jim purchased the old East Tower Dodge facility on South Carico and Wilson Streets. It was a huge facility. Once being the John Deere dealership I believe. It was the same building where I bought my first car, a new 1973 Roadrunner. That’s when East Tower Dodge sold Dodge, Chrysler, and Plymouth vehicles. However I believe Jim bought the buildings from Paul Flock. Paul ran Flock Electronics out of the facility and had moved to his new Rt 36 facility. Anyway, I could go on for hours about the car dealerships we used to have here. That’s its own trip down memory lane. Jim had really big expansion plans for the business when he bought the East Tower Dodge facility. Fortunately for me that meant I would be going from gopher and stock boy to mechanic’s apprentice under the tutelage of Kenny Nelson. I would even get to wear uniforms to work instead of jeans and t-shirts. Kenny was the best instructor a kid could ever hope for. He taught me everything he knew the best he could. If I messed up he rained down the rath on me too. I’m not complaining. Trust me, it only took once having Kenny in your face to learn not to do the same thing wrong twice. My main priority at the new shop was lawn mowers and chainsaws. In a short amount of time I also was given the responsibility of mounting new tires on cars, trucks, and semis. I had my very own workspace in my own building and I was allowed to set it up however I chose. Jim was generous enough to allow me to use the automotive garage for my own cars after work and on weekends. We now had a real vehicle lift! I was sixteen years old and had free reign to use a lift! That was a big deal!

Back to the nuts, bolts, etc. I was fifteen when I started working on everything and anything I could at True Value Automotive. Yes, our name changed from Western Auto to True Value Automotive. The Christmas of my sixteenth birthday my parents bought me a Craftsman tool box stocked with new Craftsman tools. This was a large mechanics chest that stands about five feet tall. I still have it to this day and still work out of it and others. I was in heaven. No longer would I have to borrow Kenny’s tools or use the hit and miss junk tools I managed to scavenge wherever I could. It was when I started working in the shop I started keeping, not collecting, every type of fastener on the planet. I never threw any of them away. In fact when some machine was broken beyond repair and needed thrown away, I’d strip as many nuts and bolts and any other do dads I could find on it before I threw it out back for the junk guy. Over the years working for Jim and after I stored these treasures in three different nut and bolt organizers. When I started working for the police department here, I eventually took over the installation of new equipment in all of the new police cars and the tear out of the old ones. Once again I was hoarding every single nut and bolt I wasn’t using in the installs. I still have all of these leftovers fifty years later. The plastic drawers are broken and overflowing. By now there is a mixture of different fasteners in different drawers.

Two weeks ago I ordered two new very large matching organizers. When they came in, one at a time, I took them into my own garage and poured everything out of the old organizers onto my workbench. Slowly and carefully I sorted through thousands upon thousands of misc nuts, bolts, etc. Out of the old and into the new. What a sense of accomplishment I have now that the sorting and storing is done. But something else happened I didn’t anticipate. As I’m sorting and storing all of these fifty year old treasures into their new homes memories flooded my brain. Some of these things, small things, are such oddities that I can remember exactly where they came from in the old shop and why I had saved them! It made me think of old times with Kenny Nelson, and Mike Fortney. Mike hired on as a mechanic after the new facility was operating. I believe Mike came on board while he was attending Parkland College. Mike and I working together is another story all its own!

Never ever would I have expected that such small and simple bits and bobs would bring back so many wonderful and meaningful memories of my past. Kenny, Mike, and I were very close. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to work with. Truthfully, I intended to throw at least half or more of these things away last week. After all and after fifty years if I hadn’t used them by now surely I never will right? As the memories and connections came to mind I ended up throwing nothing away but the dirt that had accumulated in each of the small plastic drawers. How in the world could such insignificant “stuff” bring back my past to me like it was last week? However that works; I’m thankful for the trips down memory lane. These were some of the best years of my life.