Darrel Whitely

Darrel D. Whitely, 72, of Monticello, passed away on, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 12:20 p.m., at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, July 31, at the Bement Township Cemetery. The Rev. Pat Tieman will officiate. Military rites for the Army veteran will be provided by the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, Bement. Memorial contributions can be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.

Darrel was born on August 16, 1950, in Monticello, a son of Jesse and Dorothy Walker Whitely. He married Angela Paul and she passed away in July of 2011. He is survived by his three siblings, Gary Whitely of Rantoul, Carolyn Whitely of Louisville (Illinois), and Linda White of Monticello, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Darrel D. Whitely.