Back in the Day- 7/5/23

10 years ago

July 17, 2013

ARTCo was preparing for their production of The Sound of Music. The production would take place at the Tuscola Community Building.

Tanger Outlet Center hosted a back-to-school scavenger hunt. The event was to assist with furnishing school supplies.

Father Delix Michel was welcomed at the First Christian Church in Tuscola. Around the same time, Reverend Robert Williams was assigned to Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola.

Kayce Patton took her final walk as queen at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair pageant. Kayce was the first person to be crowned Little, Junior, and Miss in the pageant’s 52-year history.

Tuscom Little League 11-12 All-Stars defeated Champaign and won the District 2 championship. The All-Stars went 5-0 in the district tournament.

20 years ago

July 8, 2003

Nationally acclaimed country singer Joe Nichols was headlining the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair this year. He was scheduled to perform July 16.

ARTCo (formerly known as Villa Grove Community Theatre) was planning a “family reunion” to mark its 25th anniversary of entertaining the area with plays and musicals.

Tuscola native Matt McCarty was named varsity basketball coach at Vernon Hills High School, with a student enrollment of 1,200.

The Tuscola Little League season came to a close July 4 with a championship game between IGA and Moose. IGA was the winner in the 8-3 contest. Team members included Tyler Luckenbill, Blake Stokes, Eric Kennedy, Darren Timlin, Trace Quinn, Kolby Clough, Shaheen Shabrou, Johnny Ervin, Dylan Walker, Matt Pflum, and Benjamin Cole.

30 years ago

July 6, 1993

Tuscola Rotary Club members reflected on another year of achievement at its annual dinner, held June 29 at Liga’s Restaurant. Outgoing club president Randy Bergeson handed over the gavel to incoming president Mike Yusko. Doug McCumber received a Paul Harris Fellow Award, and Rick Davidson the Frank Michener/Amos Albritton Community Service Award.

British industrial conglomerate Hanson PLC and Quantum Chemical Corp. announced June 30 that Hanson agreed to buy Quantum for $3.2 billion.

Bill McCarty joined the board of directors of the University of Illinois Alumni Association at its May meeting.

Duncan McHugh of Tuscola was named as an independent contractor with broker Fred McDonald’s The County Realtors. McHugh was also a special education teacher and girls track team coach at TCHS.

Tuscom Little League 11/12 All-Stars were Asif Azhar, Chris Brian, Travis Dallas, Kenny Donnals, Scott Groves, Andrew Hall, Brad Hornaday, Ryan McGinnis, Ben McGuire, Matt Moody, Brett Ochs, Matt Schweighart, Zach Waters, and Derek Wilkinson.

40 years ago

July 12, 1983

The Tuscola City Council failed to override Mayor Clarence Snyder’s veto of a pay hike for city employees at a recent city council meeting. Had the increase passed, it would have granted an increase of 15 cents per hour to hourly employees and $312 annually to salaried employees.

Bob Vukelich, Cabot shift supervisor, was recently presented his 20-year service award from plant manager Kong-Ling Yang.

Eighteen young ladies were vying this year for the title of Miss Mo-Do Fair Queen. They included Karen Melanson, Chris Maggio, Dana Pittman, Beth Chenoweth, Karen Oye, Tammy Fidler, Cheryl Drake, Teri Ashley, Renee Favre, Elizabeth Newman, Jodi Alexander, Cheryl Hale, Stacey Netherton Amy Cook, Ronda Hance, Joanne Bosch, Sharon Dyer, and Tamara Ellington.

Tuscola Little League All-Stars were still in contention in the double-elimination district tournament now underway in Tuscola. The local diamond men lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to Champaign Border in the opening round, but came back to eliminate Marshall 7-3.

50 years ago

July 5, 1973

Douglas Manor healthcare facility was slated for completion around Nov. 1. Owners George Barnett and Robert Gatschenberger estimated construction costs of $750,000 for the 72-bed facilty, which would also include a chapel, commissary, barber and beauty shop.

Standard Oil Co. was making inquiries about possible sewer facilities for a motel and Iron Kettle restaurant to possibly be constructed in conjunction with the Standard Service Station located east of I-57.

Retiring Rotary president Rick Marsh received a standing ovation from the membership in recognition of his excellent leadership the past Rotary year. Taking over the reins would be Robert Hastings.

The 43-year-old Douglas County Draft Board held its final meeting last week, with duties being transferred to Charleston. Current board members included Paul Kutz, Jean Albritton, Fred Hammer, Glen Smith, Neal Tay, and Dan Ponder.