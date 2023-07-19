Margaret Moore

Margaret A. Moore, 88, of Arcola,passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Funeral Services were held Friday, July 14, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. The Rev. Brent Budd officiated. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation was held Friday at the funeral home.

Margaret was born on September 27, 1934, at her family’s rural home between Filson and Arcola. She was a daughter of Sanford and Reba (Andrews) Alcorn. She married Richard “Bud” Moore on September 10, 1954. He passed away on January 14, 1983.

She is survived by three children, Richard “Rick” Moore, Jeff Moore and his wife Kendall of Arcola, and Theresa Croslow of Arcola; six grandchildren, Payden Keith Moore of Mattoon, Kacee Allen Moore of Fort Stewart, Ga., Kelsey Lee Moore of Arcola, Jared Alan Croslow and his wife Katie, Christopher Lee Croslow and his wife Chelsey of Tuscola, and Matthew Scott Croslow of Arcola; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Gene Allen Alcorn and his wife, Sue of Tuscola; and a sister, Mary Voltenburg of Findlay.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a stillborn child; a grandson, Scott Allen Moore; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Kay Moore; a son-in-law, Alan Lee Croslow; and a sister, Florence Ellison.

Margaret was a fun-loving mom and grandma. She served as a den mother for her son’s Boy Scout Troop many years ago. She always enjoyed keeping up with all of the many sporting events and activities her children and grandchildren were involved in. She liked to go out to eat with friends, and she also enjoyed traveling.

Memorials may be made to the Marty Thomas Scholarship in care of the Arcola Foundation.