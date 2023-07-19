Jane Antle

Jane Annette (Sturgell) Antle, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Aasta Assisted Living of Camarillo, Calif. She was born December 25, 1937, in Illinois to Clyde and Dolores (Watson) Sturgell, Jr.

She attended Tuscola High School, class of 1956. She then attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. She married Jerry Antle on her graduation day from Stephens College in 1960. They had one child, Shawn. She received her teaching certificate and later moved to Camarillo, Calif. She then married George (Scott) Nelson in 1974 in California and they had a son, Shane.

She was a wonderful elementary school teacher, was Teacher of the Year, displaying a wonderful knack for teaching. She taught at El Descanso School in Camarillo, Calif., for 29 years. She loved being a teacher and enjoyed her students. She always said teaching Second Grade was her favorite. Even years after her retirement her students would seek her out and stop to visit with her.

Jane truly lived life to the fullest through traveling, shopping, visiting with family and friends plus spending lots of time with her multitude of Yorkies. If you had a dog for a pet you were A-OK in Jane’s book! Jane had a witty and wicked sense of humor.

She was predeceased by her son, Shane David Antle, in 1996. She is survived by her son, Dr. Shawn Douglas Antle with his wife Lisa and two grandchildren, Drew and Lauren of Wisconsin; as well as her stepmother, Ann Lewis Sturgell, in California.

Graveside services were at Arcola Township Cemetery Saturday, July 15. The Rev. Brent Budd officiated. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, assisted the family with arrangements.

After services family and friends gathered at Flesor’s Candy Kitchen in Tuscola for food and drink to celebrate Janes life, reminisce, support each other and, of course, just chat.