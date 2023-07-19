Geneva Allen

Geneva Ellen Allen, 91, of Villa Grove passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at her home.

Geneva was born on February 26, 1932 to Frederick and Nona Argurieo. She married George R. Allen Sr. on November 26, 1950 in Pocahontas, AR.

She is survived by four children, Cindy (Jim) Keeler, George (Claudia) Allen, Deb (Greg) Urbanowski, and Kristine (Don) Issler; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothea Lasley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Susan Roberts, son-in-law Mike Roberts, three brothers, and 1 sister.

Geneva dedicated over 30 years as a nurse working at Burnham and Carle hospital in Champaign. She had many talents which included being a gifted painter and would display her artwork around her house, enjoyed sewing and would make clothing and stuffed animals for her family, always had a beautiful flower garden and indoor plants and even received a Master Gardener certificate from the University of Illinois, and she was a great cook and won the Atwood Apple Dumpling pie contest. She and her husband George also ran the Country Lane Flea Market for many years.

A visitation will be held from 11 am – 12 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023 with the funeral beginning at 12 pm at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove); Pastor Michael Courtwright will be officiating.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of her caregivers that took care of her for the past six years.

Memorial donations may be made to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.