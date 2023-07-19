Dale Shunk

Dale Eugene Shunk passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Tuscola Health Care Center. He was born east of Camargo, in “The Little House,” to Ivan and Leota (Henry) Shunk on July 18, 1933.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Maris Shunk; three children, Todd (Missy) Shunk of Tuscola, Melanie (Tom) Goodwin of Muncie, and Brent (Susan) Shunk of Springfield; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and one brother.

Shortly after graduating from high school, he was drafted and served two years in the U.S. Army. He always said he didn’t think he would ever have joined on his own but he was glad he served. His mother always said he left home a boy and returned a man.

Dale farmed from the time he was 9 years old until he retired in 1999. After retiring, Dale and Nancy moved to Villa Grove, but when planting and harvest season came around, they would be back out on the farm helping their son, Todd.

Dale’s family meant everything to him and he loved all kids and liked to challenge them. The family were members of the Camargo United Methodist Church where their children were baptized. When Nancy and Melanie were asked to join the mother-daughter choir, they joined the Villa Grove United Methodist Church and are still members today. Dale served on several different committees for the church. He was also active in the community coaching farm league, little league, and all-star teams. It meant so much to him when former players would call him “Coach.”

Dale was a very generous and giving person. While living on the farm, the house, which was located a quarter mile from Route 36, often had cars or the occupants come to us needing help, gasoline, etc. Dale would always accommodate them and then would come to the house wanting food to feed them.

Dale enjoyed playing cards and tried to teach his kids to play. For the past 20 years he would go to Ginger Creek in Champaign to play Bridge with his favorite partner, Allen Hall. They won first place so many times. Even after moving to Brookstone in Tuscola, he and Allen would still get together to play. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting pheasant and rabbits, and loved to fish.

A celebration of Dale’s life will be held from 1–3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m.; Ted Shearer will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Villa Grove United Methodist Church or to the Gary Sinise Foundation (PO Box 40726 Nashville, TN 37204).