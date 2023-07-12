Mattie Kaufman

Mattie A. (Miller) Kaufman, 80 years, 9 days, of Arthur, passed away at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 1, at the HCK West Building, rural Arthur. Bishop Larry Diener officiated. Burial was in the Yoder Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation was held Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, all at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Mattie was born on June 19, 1943, in Douglas County. She was the daughter of Amos J. and Ida G. (Hochstedler) Miller. She married Andrew J. Kaufman on July 30, 1999. He passed away on September 12, 2009.

She is survived by nine stepchildren, Jacob Kaufman and his wife Maria of Houston, Texas, Reuben Kaufman and his wife Leah of Arcola, Annie Stutzman and her husband Clarence of Humboldt, Melvin Kaufman and his wife Lela of Arthur, Harvey Kaufman and his wife Irene of Cuba, (Illinois), Clara Mast and her husband John of Sullivan, Alma Mast and her husband Alva of Torrington, Wyo., Lewis Kaufman and his wife Verna of Arthur, and Levi Kaufman and his wife Shirley of Humboldt; 66 step grandchildren; 262 step great-grandchildren; 28 step great-great-grandchildren; one brother, David Miller and his wife Rose of Shipshewana, Ind., one sister-in-law, Fannie Marie Miller of Arcola; 17 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two stillborn step great grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Omer Miller; two sisters, Amanda and Annie Miller; and one sister-in-law, Kathryn Miller.

Mattie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.