Mack Wilcoxon

Harold (Mack) McQueen Wilcoxon, of Newman,, went home to be with the Lord on this day at 5 p.m., Monday, July 3, 2023. He was born October 9, 1939, in a house on Gabe Street in Newman to Charles and Opal (McQueen) Wilcoxon of Newman. He married Elaine (Jester) Wilcoxon, December 14, 1963, in Hindsboro (she survives).

Also surviving are three children, Bradley (Marda) Wilcoxon of Newman, Brenda (David) Wilcoxon Atkin of Auburn, Wash., Kyle (Lesa) Wilcoxon of Mahomet; four grandchildren, Emily (David) Atkin Harrison of Dewey, Tabitha (Brian) Atkin DePaulo of Houston, Texas, Noah Atkin of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Sadie Wilcoxon, of Mahomet; three great-grandsons; one sister, Marilyn (Wilcoxon) Mohr, of Savoy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, of Newman; four brothers; and seven sisters that resided around Central Illinois and one in California.

Mack retired as an electrician-mechanic from a coal mine in Coulterville. He previously worked at the No. 5 Coal Mine in Murdock, and for 18 years in high-rise construction as a foreman with Baker Forms Construction all over the Midwest.

Mack was a member of the Brocton Christian Church, in Brocton, since 1973 serving as Treasurer from 1974-1990, Deacon and Elder. He was a member of the United Mine Workers Association (UMWA), and the Newman American Legion. His other interests included bowling, golfing, running, fishing, woodworking, volunteering at Pleasant Meadows Christian Village in Chrisman, and having wiener roasts for the church community at his farm outside of Brocton.

He served four years in the United States Army from 1957-1960 as a Heavy Equipment Engineer, performing Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Advanced Instructional Training at Camp Walters, Texas, and permanent party at Guam Territory, and Taiwan.

He was a talented athlete participating in basketball and football during his school years and even excelled at basketball during his Army days, often leading his team in scoring. His favorite sports teams included the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dallas Cowboys, Boston Celtics, and University of Illinois football and basketball teams. He was an avid viewer of all sports on TV and started the family tradition of watching the Indianapolis 500 every year with his sons.

The family is grateful to Lincolnland Hospice Care (Sarah Bush Lincoln) of Mattoon, as well as the exceptional nurse and aides for their caring services.

Memorial Services were held Friday, July 7, with funeral services following at the Brocton Christian Church, Brocton, and officiated by David Atkin. Memorials can be made to the Lincolnland Hospice House, Mattoon, Newman American Legion, and the Brocton Christian Church. Joines Funeral Home of Newman is in charge of arrangements.