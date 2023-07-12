Joe Patridge

Joseph Patridge of Encino, Calif., and formerly of Arcola, passed away at the age of 92 on June 3, 2023, at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, Calif.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 14, in the VanVoorhis Cemetery in rural Hindsboro. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at the Arcola Community Center. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Joe was born July 21,1930, in Arcola. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond C. and Gladys (Ramsey) Patridge; his daughter, Debbie Dunagan; his brothers, Thomas Patridge and James Patridge; and nephews, Daryl and Michael Patridge.

Joe is survived by his beloved, Barbara Patridge, of Encino, Calif.; grandson, Ryan Komlertkul and Ryan’s wife Shailee of Chicago; two great grandchildren, Ava and Ayla Komlertkul of Chicago; sister-in-law, Susie Patridge of Tuscola; cousin, Bill Patridge and Bill’s wife Barbara of Ashland, Ore.; and many special nieces and nephews, Cheryl Ferreira of San Pedro, Calif., Pam Patridge of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Rodney Patridge of Independence, Mo., Eric Patridge of Tuscola, Angie Ware and her husband Matthew of St Joseph, and Megan Clark and her husband Derrick of Forsyth.

Joe proudly graduated from Arcola High School in 1948 as a standout athlete and received his Bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in 1952 as a football and track star, earning Most Valuable Player and co-Captain of the 1951 football squad. Upon graduating from EIU, he went on to be a teacher and a coach at Paris High School, an experience he always cherished.

Joe was drafted into the Army in 1953, and during his two years of service he became fascinated with acting. Joe then studied at the Pasadena Playhouse, which led to appearances in many television shows including The Adventures of Jim Bowie, 77 Sunset Strip, Maverick, Wanted: Dead or Alive, Bonanza, Barnaby Jones, and Gunsmoke. He was a regular in Highway Patrol (1957-58) and General Hospital (1971-72), and co-starred in films including Convict Stage, Fort Courageous and the Hypnotic Eye. Later in life, Joe was active as an actor, director, and writer at Theater East in Studio City, CA.

Joe loved to read, write and recite poetry. He was passionate about his family, learning, philosophy, psychology and all things related to health and wellness. Joe was a proud patriot and loved our republic.