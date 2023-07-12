Donald E. “Donny” “Waldo” Wehrle, 48 of Gays, formerly of Charleston, passed away at 5:38 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital.

A celebration of Donny’s life will be held from 1–5p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Shae’s Pub and Grub, 126 North Oak Street in Arcola. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Donny was born on March 10, 1975, in Decatur, a son of Joseph Keith and Sarah Margaret (Scott) Wehrle. He married Amanda Michelle Gross on April 20, 2022, in Gays.

He is survived by his wife Amanda; one son, Harley Donald Wehrle of Jopa; two stepchildren, Andrea Culp of Mattoon, and Levi Thompson of Gays; three step grandchildren, Ireland, Jayce, and Kalliope Gonzalez all of Mattoon; four siblings, Bev Hill (Dennis) of Effingham, Penny Orndoff of Atwood, Rick Phillips of Bowling Green, Ky., and Pam Marler (Jim) of Tuscola; a sister-in-law, Beth Wehrle of Arthur; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends.

Donny was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Tim Phillips and Brian Wehrle.

Donny had a passion for motorcycles and always enjoyed riding his Harley. He loved hanging out with friends and family, and he was absolutely crazy about his grandchildren, Ireland age 7, Jayce age 5, and his princess, Kalliope age 7 months.