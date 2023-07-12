Curtis L. “Curt” McDaniel, 83, of Tuscola, passed away early Thursday morning, July 6, 2023, at his residence with his daughters by his side.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, at the Tuscola First Christian Church, Tuscola, with the Rev. Tony Crouch and the Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial followed at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded. Visitation was held Friday, July 7, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola.

Curt was born on April 19, 1940, in Champaign, the son of Lloyd and Opal Glenn McDaniel. He married Orlena May Teeter on November 5, 1965, in Tuscola. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2021.

Survivors include his daughters, Shann Wilks of Tuscola and Alison (Jeremy) Klein of Russellville, Ky.; son, Robert (Lisa) Fowler of Westfield, Ind.; grandchildren, Shelby (Aaron) Kincaid, Taylor Wilks, Colin Gilles, Jason (Erica) Fowler and Chelsey Fowler; great-grandchildren, Theodore, Eleanor and Griffin; sister, Doris (Duane) Dunn of Tuscola; sisters-in-law, Amanda Cribbett of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Patricia Voyles of Hesperia, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Glen R. McDaniel.

Curt retired from Quantum Chemical Company where he worked as an operator. He owned and operated McDaniel Enterprises for many years selling janitorial supplies. Upon his retirement, he worked for CDC Supply in Champaign delivering supplies to many restaurants in East Central Illinois.

Curt was a 1958 Tuscola Community High School graduate. He served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves from 1962 until 1968. Curt was a member of the Tuscola First Christian Church, American Legion Post #27, Tuscola Moose and the Elks Club. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, Fighting Illini and Tuscola Warriors supporter.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards, going to coffee with the guys and serving his community in many ways. Curt was seen at the annual Easter Egg Hunt as “The Easter Bunny” for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tuscola First Christian Church.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.