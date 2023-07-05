Tuscola School Board passes 2022-2023 budget

By Dominik Stallings

The Tuscola Board of Education passed the 2022-2023 budget during the June 26 meeting.

Superintendent Gary Alexander said that he had to re-adjust some of the budgets due to backpay for some paraprofessionals and salary for the teachers.

Alexander said he also adjusted the legal fees amount but it was in favor of the district since they didn’t utilize as much of the fees as previously estimated. Alexander adjusted the capital projects as well as transportation to be more accurate.

In other news, the Board approved the Special Ed. and Student Services Coordinator April Jackson.

The Board approved the non-certified 2023-2024 salary schedule.

The Board approved the High School Dean of Students Contract for Justin Bozarth.

The Board approved Press Policy 111.

The Board approved the five percent pay raise for North Ward Principal Jason Wallace and East Prairie Principal Jared Vanausdoll. Vanausdoll will receive another four percent pay raise in the 2024/2025 school year. Wallace will not receive the increase as his contract will expire by then. Technology Director Jeremy Rodebaugh will receive a four percent pay increase. Tuscola nurses will receive a four percent pay increase.

In the superintendent’s report, Alexander said they are still waiting on sales tax income from Champaign County, but are only expecting a small amount of around $300. Sales tax income reached the $1 million threshold. Alexander thanked Love’s Travel Stop for reaching that milestone.

Alexander said the bills were higher this month because of the Teacher’s Retirement System. He explained that they used to pay teachers throughout the school year, monthly until August. Now they also make the school district pay in June, causing the bills to appear higher in June.

The Board approved the consent agenda, which included the previous month’s minutes, monthly reports from the treasurer and bookkeeper and bills for $2,089,834.

$971,397 was for construction expenses, which included the second part of the scoreboard payment. Payroll in the amount of $649,835 and operation expense of $468,601.

Alexander said commented on the construction work and noted that work seems to be going at a better pace than last year. He believes this is due to Omni using more manpower. He said he saw roughly 30 people working inside and five to seven outside. He compared that number to the five to seven total workers last year.

In regards to rumors about school no starting on time, Alexander assured that the rumors were false and school would begin on time.

North Ward Principal Jason Wallace said in his report that the last week of school was good and they had a great finish to the school year. He mentioned that the kindergarten performance is great to watch.

Wallace said that everything is set for schedules and staff assignments.

Welcome Back Days will start with Fourth grade on Aug. 18, Aug. 21 for First grade and Aug. 23 for Kindergarten. Pre-K will have individual family meetings on Aug. 25 to meet with every family.

Wallace said he has been building a graph depicting all the curricula in place for North Ward, mostly for reading and math. The effort is to build up stock and see how they are faring with tools for teaching.

Wallace thanked paraprofessionals and all the other staff for all the work they have done at the end of the school year.

Principal Jared Vanausdoll was unavailable for this month’s school board meeting. He is attending a conference in Seattle, said Alexander, who read the East Prairie principal’s report for him.

Alexander said the East Priairie Promotion was a success, he thanked the board and staf members for their participation and support. He also thanked Ellie Jones for sharing her thoughts with the incoming students as well as the parents. He also thanked the eighth-grade parents for helping with the dance following promotion.

Alexander said that the East Prairie athletics program is running out of the North Ward gym during the summer. He thanked Principal Wallace for making the gym available to coaches and athletes.

Class schedules are posted online, as is class registration, said Alexander. Students can utilize Teacherease to register. For any questions, they can contact Prinicipal Vanausdoll.

Alexander congratulated Lia Patterson for the recognition of News Gazette athlete of the year, as well as Drew Sterkel for girl’s track and field coach of the year.

Alexander congratulated Colton Musgrave for being named to First Team All-Conference in baseball. Cooper Lyons received the Warrior Spirit award, Aiden Devlin was the most improved and Musgrave received the Highest Batting Average award as well as MVP.

Alexander congratulated Chris Boyd for receiving the Outstanding Field Performer and MVP awards. Josiah Hortin was recognized with Outstand Track Performer and Ben Hornaday received the Warrior Spirit award. The Boys track team placed fourth at the track and field state competition. Boyd received third place in shot put, Hortin earned third place in the 800 and 1600-meter races. Jackson Barrett placed eighth in the 1600-meter race and third in the 1300-meter race. Will Foltz earned eighth place in the 3200-meter race.

Alexander said that Softball All-Conference First Team went to Izzy Wilcox and Ella Boyer, Zoey Thomason received Second Team. He added that Ella Boyer received the Highest Batting Average and MVP award. Izzy Wilcox also received the MVP award. Ava Boyer and Zoey Wilcox were recognized for receiving the Warrior Spirit awards.

Lia Patterson earned the Outstanding Track Performer and MVP award, Natalie Hasting received the Outstanding Field Performer award and Mia Hausman received the Warrior Spirit award.

The Board approved the personal resignations/ retirements of the following:

Lydia Miller as TCHS P.E. teacher/MTSS Coach.

Beth Pugh as TCHS Softball coach.

Angie Gough as TCSH student council (concessions).

Conner Plotner as North Ward educator.

Jason Rennert as North Ward teacher.

The Board approved the retirement of Rhonda McCumber, who will retire on Oct. 1, 2023.

The Board approved the following personnel hirings:

Karsyn Peters as paraprofessional.

Asleigh Sterkel as a fourth-grade teacher.

Erica Mentock as a fifth-grade teacher.

Dean Gjerde as student council (concessions).

Bill Lyons as TCHS P.E. teacher, TCHS football

assistant and Junior High boys basketball head coach.

Drew Sterkel as TCHS girl’s cross country coach.

Abigail Feagin as a volunteer volleyball coach.

Jennifer Vincent as a volunteer dance coach.

Darcey Voyles as MTSS coach.

Amber Knight as North Ward special Ed. teacher.

Madison Martine as a second-grade teacher.

Kristen Brown was transferred to work at the kindergarten.