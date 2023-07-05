Tuscola City Council approves repair costs

By David Porter

The City of Tuscola on Monday approved payment on several improvement projects, some planned but many not.

Pump repairs at the swimming pool at Ervin Park came in at $10,930 to Layne Christensen. The water main repair on Main Street at the railroad tracks cost $13,101.48 to Cross Construction. Cross will also be paid $64,346 toward Phase 1 downtown alley improvements. Clark Dietz will be paid $22,130 for Phase 2 engineering and was approved for a $10,000 addendum, which is for green space design. Roof repairs at the library came in at $21,666.06 to I-57 Roofing.

City Administrator Drew Hoel said in his written report that the water main repair was considerably less costly than he anticipated. He said he presumes that’s because the contractor did not bill for its subcontractor’s work that failed and caused the water main break and subsequent boil order.

Mayor Dan Kleiss commented that he was glad there were “no surprises” with the library roof.

He added that he appreciates everyone’s patience and efforts in regard to the pool pump, which delayed opening day by a couple of weeks.

He said he watched part of the repairs being made and that it was “not an easy project.” The main circulating pump that failed was “good sized” with a large propeller, he said, and a small space to work in.

Kleiss also read a thank you note from Angie Gordon, who retired from the city.

Also Monday, the Council approved $137,500 for a Case 621G wheel loader with trade-in from Birkey’s Equipment. Hoel said the bid was not the lowest but came with new, interchangeable attachments, so he thought it was a better value.

The Council also approved $18,055 for glass for doors at City Hall. BVB Glass (Bacon and Van Buskirk) is the supplier. The five new doors will have electronic locks and better security.

The draft appropriations budget continues to be available for public inspection at City Hall and online. A public hearing is scheduled for the next Council meeting.

The Council approved Fire Chief Brian Moody’s recommendation to appoint probationary firefighters Zachary Devore and Grant Hardwick and paramedic Jesse Lewdader to the fire department.