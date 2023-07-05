My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

There have been many stories in the news lately about UFO phenomena and a few of them directly from our own government. Are we being gradually prepared for more? I’ve not tried to hide the fact that I’m a believer in the most credible reports of UFO sightings around the world. Our government has renamed the vehicles in these events as UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) instead of UFOs but a rock is a rock regardless of its color. Maybe the intent was to take some of the scare out of the movie’s related UFOs, who knows, but the key word here is “unidentified”. I’m a big fan of the “Ancient Aliens” television series and an even bigger fan of the “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” series and now, newly started two weeks ago, “Beyond Skinwalker Ranch”. If you’re interested at all in the possibility we are not alone in our universe I would urge you to at least Goggle and read a little about these three programs on The History Channel. I won’t and don’t try to convince anyone when the topic comes up for discussion that we have been and continue to be visited by “others” from another world. I’ll happily sit down with anyone and make my argument but when the conversation is over, if you walk away unconvinced, that’s all good too.

I think from talking to many other people about the subject of UFOs, most people are afraid to believe that there are any life forms more intelligent, therefore maybe more dangerous, than human beings. That’s a fair thought. If believing really does frighten you, then stick with your feelings and just move on with life. Believing won’t gain you a thing anyway so why stress about it? I’m not afraid not to believe because I think humans could be eliminated all together by an alien attack of some sort if there truly are alien races watching from high in the sky. No, the way I’ve got it figured is that there wouldn’t be any kind of we shoot them and they shoot us fire fight for dominance. Here’s what I believe would happen if some race of aliens want my house, your house, my Shelby Mustang, etc. Remember the COVID 19 nonsense we went through for two years? Sure you do. Wear a mask indoors, put a mask on your two year old children, lock yourself in your home and don’t come out unless you need food, get in line for 2, 3, 4, 8, shots or more, only to discover that those making these decisions for us were for the most part wrong. Panic won the days, weeks, months, and years all through COVID.

Here’s the point of my COVID rant. Just look at what a screwed up mess most of the world endured during the COVID outbreak. But not every country drove their medical discretion over a cliff without a thought of letting up off the accelerator like we did and most other countries. Mysteriously those countries faired better than the rest. Okay enough of that. Here’s my thoughts on an alien invasion. There wouldn’t be any kind of invasion. At least not until most of us had been eradicated. There was something that did come to light from the COVID debacle. We the people of the world haven’t a clue what to do if there really was a deadly virus unleashed on us. All of the politicians bragged about how “fast” they reacted to the virus and it took “just” six months to come up with an anti virus to combat the threat. Six months!!? Like that was some sort of miracle! And as we learned two years later the anti virus really didn’t do much of anything to keep us safe from one another. And that would be the strategy of any alien attack; release a deadly virus in the air and water then just sit back and wait. Time isn’t a concern. It’s not like we have a means to fight back at someone or something we can’t see. So no, I’m not afraid because if someone/something meant to harm us they could have done it by now. And if we don’t straighten this world up soon and we stay on this same destructive track…..who knows?

On to something more pleasant. What prompted my story tonight wasn’t the newest Skinwalker Ranch episode. No, I recently was invited to a home here in town to listen to a personal UFO experience. This wasn’t the first invitation I’ve had and by far not the first time I have people share with me their own UFO events. These conversations started immediately after the first story I wrote about the Ancient Alien series on television. I’m going to talk about this latest conversation because it was very similar to one told to me by a close and trusted friend a year ago. Mind you that these people do not know each other and I’ve never talked to anyone about the first time I heard this. These two sightings were a few years apart from each other but what was recalled from the two nights was much the same. Have I had some stories told to me that I walked away thinking; not so sure about that one, yes I have. But not this latest sighting or the one similar! I without a doubt believe these people saw what they recalled to me in our conversations.

Both sightings took place on the Northeast side of Tuscola but still in town. All witnesses involved told me they saw orbs. The orbs were estimated to be the size of maybe a basketball. All of the orbs glowed and the glow faded from bright to dim, All of the orbs darted quickly moving about in multiple directions at will and seemingly without purpose. Everyone stated that when the orbs exitted from sight it was at the blink of an eye with a sharp light trail that flashed for a moment just before the orbs were gone from sight and never returned. The only variable in the two accountings was that in the first one the orb was only seen for a few moments but the orbs witnessed in this recent conversation were watched by the witnesses for nearly an hour. Both events took place in the months of June or July on a clear warm night.

There was more said in our conversations about the UFO sightings, more specifics, but I don’t want to taint any statement of the next witness that might come forward should they see these same glowing orbs. I absolutely enjoyed my visit with these recent witnesses. I believe I was in their home for nearly an hour. Of course we covered many other topics about Tuscola other than UFO sightings but I very much enjoyed the conversation. When I left I made it clear that should they see these same orbs or any other UFOs in the back of their house again, CALL ME!!! And thank you for inviting me into your home. Some day maybe I’ll be the person that gets to be the witness!!!

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)