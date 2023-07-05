Local florist supports Tuscolian after brain tumor discovery

By Tony Hooker

Becky Lietz is one Tuscola girl who has always put others in front of herself.

Becky Hettinger, as she was known during her high school days at TCHS, was an original Team Kika angel when support was needed. She has also been long known for her work and support for Forty Martyrs Catholic Church and as a long-time employee of Tuscola schools.

Suddenly, it’s her that needs love and support. On May 15, after experiencing stroke like symptoms, she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. As is almost always the case in small towns, the city reacted immediately and is doing what they can to help, even though she no longer resides in Tuscola. I recently caught up with her adopted daughter, Tammy Martin, along with some of her friends at A Bloom Above and Beyond, to find out what was happening.

She had no idea that the cancer was afflicting her, until the middle of May.

“She started having trouble with her left side, dragging her foot, and she went to the emergency room and ended up in the hospital for a couple of days. They then took her to Indianapolis and found that she had an inoperable tumor on her brain,” Martin said. Of course, her treatment started almost immediately.

Back home in Tuscola, the wheels began to turn, trying to find ways to support her, even though she was no longer living in town.

“Carol (Kellogg Tewell) , Donna Dietrich and Ellen Lynch came up with the idea to do the t-shirts. My daughter, son and law and I have a T-shirt company in the back, and we’ve just kind of been publicizing it through Facebook until today, with this interview,” Linda Kocher, the owner of A Bloom Above and Beyond said. “My Daughter, son in law and I have a t-shirt company in the back, and we’ve just been publicizing it through Facebook until now.”

Of course, with her not living in state, the normal lines of support for someone in Becky’s situation haven’t been easily accessed.

“She’s currently living out of state, in Indiana, so it’s been hard to start a meal train or something. We can’t do any of that,” Tewell revealed.

When asked if there would be any fundraisers in addition to the t-shirt sales, Kocher wasn’t sure.

“Right now, we don’t know. It all hit quick,” she exclaimed.

For the folks at the shop, which has been in business for 16 years, the most important thing is trying to support a friend. Not only had she been a client and a friend, but she had also occasionally found herself on the other side of the counter.

“She had helped with the shop here and there when it was in a different building,” Tewell said.

Her friends have asked for any support that the community can give for Lietz, whose large family includes brothers Steve, Larry and Kenny, and sister Kathy Hettinger Page. Sadly, Lietz lost her biological daughter to cancer, as well.

As for the current fundraising effort, there’s still time to contribute.

“We’re doing pre-orders until the middle of next week, to be sure that we have the sizes that we need. They’ll be available next weekend, but we’ll still be taking orders. It just might take longer for them to be ready,” Kocher stated. “ People can contact Donna, Carol, Ellen or myself here at the shop to place an order.”