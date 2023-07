Kiwanis recognizes East Prairie students’ academic achievements

B.U.G (Bring Up Grades) is a Tuscola Kiwanis program that gives students attending East Prairie School a goal of improving their grades. East Prairie School and the Tuscola Kiwanis Club work together to support this program. The following students are being recognized as B.U.G. winners for improving their grades from the 3nd nine-week grading period to the 4rd nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 school year:

Fifth Grade

Chloe Bennett

Isabel Bozarth

Jacob Brucker

Garrison Chalfont

Charlotte Coad

Vivienne Cook

Hadley Devlin

Leah Hornaday

Colton Karnes

Ava Kwiatkowski

Kaja McCall

Ashton Tarr

Sixth Grade

Meadow Cravens

Alex Elder

Grace Ellis

Kylan Gardner

Alexandria Hinds

Ava Kleiss

Alydia Long

Jocelynne Marsh

Cole McLeese

Destiny Ochoa

Seventh Grade

Tanner Block

Hudson Broady

Xavier Cannon

Lilla Cook

Ethan Cooley

Kellen Fiscus

Lexi Greenstone

Abigail Haynes

Maybree Hinds

Joel Jones

McKenna Lacine

Caitlynn Ludwig

John Ludwig

Ellie Mae Purdy

Brix Smith

Makenzie Stockton

Natalie Zimmerman

Eighth Grade

Kalvin Brazzell

Macy Coad

Celia Dandy

Olivia Gadomski

Jayla Hochstetler

Keegan Ladage

Rixie Lyons

William Maxfield

Sicily Moss

Michael Picazo

Celeste Rebollo

Brynlee Ring

Makenzie Spencer

Jaxsyn Taylor

Sawyer Vogel