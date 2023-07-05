Back in the Day- 6/28/23

10 years ago

July 10, 2013

If you weren’t in Ervin Park at some point Friday, July 5 or Saturday, July 6, particularly Saturday night, you were very much in the minority, as the 2013 Sparks in the Park festival enjoyed a comfortably cool kiss from Mother Nature, making the many outdoor activities quite pleasant fort participants and spectators alike. Lots of helping hands meant a lightened workload for the main organizers, the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce and City of Tuscola and City Treasurer Alta Long was quick to offer their thanks.

A two-person team of administrative law judges has issued a proposed order regarding a suggested route for a 345,000 volt Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI) transmission line that would run through Douglas and Piat counties and local land and property owners are not happy about it.

Local car dealer Tim Mooney is planning a $1.05 million renovation to his Ford dealership located at 400 East Southline Road, and a request for TIF assistance to help with the endeavor was passed at the July 8, 2013, city council meeting.

20 years ago

July 1, 2003

Young ladies competing for the title of Miss Mo-Do Fair Queen this year included Lyndsay Tabb of Tuscola, Amber VonLanken of Tuscola, Rita Conley of Atwood, Kylee Stonecipher of Newman, Michelle Miller of Arcola, Janelle Hanke of Tuscola, Spencer Hall of Tuscola, Lindsey Suding of Arcola, Andrea Collins of Atwood, Michelle Cookson of Lovington, Heather Dilliner of Sullivan, Lyndsey Greger of Tuscola, Chantell Hilton of Lovington, Leslie Cummings of Sullivan, Kelly Robinson of Atwood, and April Hicks of Sullivan.

School district teachers made a plea to the school board for retention of the Title I math and reading programs, which might be dropped due to funding cutbacks at the state level. This was also the final school board meeting for retiring superintendent Jim Voyles and TCHS principal Mike Damler.

The old Dairy Queen building was being cleared out in preparation for its razing. The lot was going to be paved over and utilized by Tim Mooney Ford as additional lot space.

30 years ago

June 29, 1993

Former Douglas County sheriff’s deputy John Chambers announced his candidacy for sheriff. He would be running as a Democrat in the March 1994 primary election.

Tuscola Township officials appointed Margaret Weaver to serve out the township trustee term of the late Amos Albritton. Albritton died May 15, one month after winning a second term in the April election.

Doreen Sanders was the grand-prize winner in the karaoke contest held at Proud Mary’s in Tuscola. Jack Postlewait was the male winner.

Country music superstars Sammy Kershaw and Don Williams were entertainment headliners at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair.

40 years ago

July 6, 1983

Shareholders of Villa Grove Farmers Elevator Co. and Tuscola Cooperative Grain Co. would be voting August 9 on a proposed consolidation of the two cooperatives.

The Fourth of July holiday was marred by two drownings in Douglas County. A 2-year-old Chesterville toddler was found in the Kaskaskia River near her home Saturday, and a 20-year-old Louisville, Ken. woman drowned in a barrow pit near Arcola on Sunday.

During changing of the guard ceremonies at Tuscola Rotary Club, Rick Davidson assumed leadership of the club from retiring president Steve Winans.

Tuscola students Rob Gentry and LuAnn Weatherford brought home excellent ratings from the annual National History Day competition held June 15-18 in Washington, D.C. Gentry made a model of a multi-sided barn, while Weatherford created a stuffed water snake in a prairie-like setting.

50 years ago

June 28, 1973

Tuscola’s Brenda Breen became Miss Illinois Amvet during competition Friday evening at the Ramada Inn, and was now eligible to compete next year in Puerto Rico for the 1974 Miss Universe title. Breen was a former Miss Tuscola, Miss Moultrie-Douglas, and in March won the Miss Champaign Amvet contest.

Mr. and Mrs. G.E. Maloney and Mr. and Mrs. John Morris returned recently from a 22-day European tour. They visited England, where they saw Queen Elizabeth at a distance on her official June 2 birthday; toured Germany; and spent time in Austria.

The Tuscola Woman’s Club tennis class completed its tournament Monday. Mrs. Clarice Schweighart won the tournament, with Joan Cross capturing second place.

Fred Galey hurled a one-hitter to place Tuscola one step closer to the Okaw baseball championship Friday evening. Tuscola, sporting a 6-1 record, thumped Warrensburg 4-1 in a tight contest.