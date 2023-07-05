Back in the Day- 6/21/23

10 years ago

July 3, 2013

Landowners were resisting a 345,000-volt line that would run through Douglas and Piatt counties, instead of the original intended route through Moultrie County. Douglas and Piatt counties had not been included in any of Ameren’s studies for the line.

Douglas McCumber retired from First Federal Bank of Tuscola after a 40 year banking career.

Dustin Haake was chosen to play in the 2013 Illinois High School Shrine All-Star Football game.

Warriors football team played in a 7-on-7 event in Bethalto. After five games, the Warriors emerged with a 3-2 record.

20 years ago

June 24, 2003

Target practice within the city limits using bows and arrows, air rifles, and other such weaponry might soon be a punishable offense, as city council voted to draft just such an ordinance for consideration.

Tuscola Airport hosted a celebration over the weekend to mark its 50th year of operations. Free plane rides, music, food and fun were part of the celebration.

Douglas County Board members were exploring possible financing options for an unexpected repair bill on the county jail.

Marissa McCumber became the first player in TCHS history to be named to the girls softball All-State team. The Illinois Coaches Association picked her as a Second Team infielder.

Ervin Park served as the site for a well-attended Boy Scout day camp last week. Approximately 125 scouts from Tuscola and surrounding communities engaged in a number of activities Monday through Thursday, culminating in a demonstration for family members and friends Friday evening.

30 years ago

June 22, 1993

An amendment to Tuscola’s original redevelopment agreement with Cohen Development Co. helped secure financing for the $20 million factory outlet mall project. Tuscola City Council unanimously approved the amendment, giving Cohen the go-ahead to enter into contract with Rothschild Realty Inc. in conjunction with its affiliate, Charter Oak Partners.

The Tuscola Board of Education approved a 4 percent salary increase for non-certified and administrative staff at its regular meeting. Cindy Surma was approved as a long-term substitute for North Ward teacher Cathy Feldman for the upcoming year, and two new positions were created—a full-time speech pathologist to replace the two-fifths position, and a full-time high school math and science teacher.

The Douglas County Board approved a $16,920 bid from Engineering Data Systems in Dubuque, Iowa for a graphics computer system for the county engineering department. The new computer-aided drafting system would allow for drawing up of more in-house plans, according to Supt. of Highways Wayne Ward.

40 years ago

June 28, 1983

The Douglas County Board was given a preliminary study of the county jail at its recent regular meeting. The state had ordered the county to meet new jail standards either by renovating the existing jail or building a new facility.

Scot Brewer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Brewer of Tuscola, received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Southern Illinois University at graduation ceremonies held June 4. He would begin practice in August with Associates in Dentistry Ltd. in Peoria.

The installation of new sewer lines in the south part of town was resulting in dusty, bumpy roads and detours, but councilman Paul Flock said residents “thus far have been taking the city’s work projects good-naturedly.”

Ann Wright and Jim Mitchell captured first place in this year’s Lucky Doubles tennis tournament after three sets and a tiebreaker. Jack Wetzel and Sherry Miller took second place in the event.

50 years ago

June 21, 1973

Tuscola United Methodist Church was honoring the Rev. K. Belmont Metzger’s 25 years in ministry at a special service to be held June 24 at TUMC. A fellowship and reception would be held in the church lounge following the program.

Tuscola Manufacturing Company was a new factory in town. The business manufactured sports clothing for women, and the employee list was soon expected to grow from 12 to 25 in two months.

Russell Helm of Villa Grove resigned his post as state’s attorney investigator and county deputy sheriff.

This week’s subject for the Favorite Recipes column was Kay Lake, wife of Dick Lake and mother to Gary and Jeri Lake. Kay was an active member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church, kept the books for Lake Construction, and was a part-time court reporter.

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond C. Wulliman were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20. They had just returned from a tour of Switzerland.