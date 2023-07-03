Susie Cain July 3, 2023 | 0 Beverly Sue “Susie” Cain, 83, of Arcola, passed away at 9:58 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the Edwards Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Janet Allen July 3, 2023 | No Comments » Dennis Cisna July 3, 2023 | No Comments » Betty Wiekert July 3, 2023 | No Comments » Hildreth Barnhart July 3, 2023 | No Comments » Julie Miller July 3, 2023 | No Comments »