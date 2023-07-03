Julie Miller

Julie M. Miller, 65, of Arthur, formerly of Monticello, died June 14, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Julie was born Oct. 7, 1957, in Champaign, a daughter of William and Marilyn (Mitchell) Hayes. She married Craig A. Miller in Atwood on Dec. 6, 2003; he survives.

She is also survived by a son, Max Hixson (Olivia Herzog) of Shelbyville; a daughter, Hannah Hixson of Arthur; and two grandchildren.

Julie graduated from Monticello High School and attended the University of Illinois. She had worked at Dunscomb Furniture in Sullivan, MasterBrand Cabinets in Arthur and as an Amish taxi driver.

She was a member of the Atwood Christian Church. She enjoyed vacationing in the Great Smoky Mountains, looking at leaves changing color in the fall, and watching the Bears and Cades Cove in Townsend, Tenn. She also enjoyed drawing portraits and sketching.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. July 22 at the Atwood Christian Church in Atwood. A meal will follow.

Memorial donations may be made to the family (Craig Miller) for the care of her grandson and sent to 412 S. Oak St., Arthur, IL 61911. Also, the Atwood Christian Church, 229 S Main St, Atwood, IL 61913.