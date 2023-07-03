Janet Allen

Janet L. Allen, 80, of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 30, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood. Burial was in the Hammond Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation was held Thursday, June 29, at the funeral home.

Janet was born on October 2, 1942, in Decatur, the daughter of Roy Earl and Anna Mildred Ruddock Arnold. She married Marion Stanley Allen on October 23, 1960, in Weldon. He preceded her in death on October 16, 1999.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Ann Downs of Hammond, Rene Kunich (Jason Koontz) of Rankin; grandchildren, Seth Downs, Eric Downs (Jenna Bales), Brandon Downs (Shania Alexander), Brittany Dial (Ryan Hildreth) and Christina Downs; great-grandchildren, Kaeley Moore, Kaedyn Moore and Leeann Downs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son-in-law, Rick Downs.

Janet was a homemaker and part owner of JLH Trucking. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.