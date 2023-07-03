Hildreth Barnhart

Hildreth Jean Barnhart, 98, of Arthur, died at 7:45 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at Eberhardt Village, Arthur.

She was born May 11, 1925, in Boone County, Ind., the daughter of Russell and Avis Huffman Powell. She married Billy Jo Barnhart in Greenfield, Ind., on November 16, 1946; he preceded her in death on October 6, 2019.

Survivors include her daughters, Caron Barnhart of Champaign, Marcia Barham of Sugarland, Texas; son, William Barnhart of Beardstown; grandchildren, Megan Hoops, John Ryan McGrath, Will Barnhart, Beth Ann Barnhart, and Amy Reed.

Hildreth was a nurse for Dr. Messmore and Dr. Platzbecker for many years. She was a member of the Arthur United Methodist Church.

There will be no services. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.