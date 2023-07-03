Dennis Cisna

Dennis E. Cisna, 74, of Villa Grove, passed away at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

The family greeted friends Saturday, July 1, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, with a Celebration of Life service in the afternoon.

Dennis was born on August 21, 1948, in Mattoon, the son of Earl D. and Virginia J. Cisna (later Dolce). He married his best friend and love of his life Susan J. Grimes on June 6, 1970, in Mattoon. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Michelle (Chad) Wicklander of Heyworth and their children, Lexie, Bode, Brady and J.J.; his son, Doug (Audra) Cisna of Camargo and their children, Riayn, Chloe and William; and his sister, Shirley (Jim) Abbott of Mattoon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son, Mark Eugene Cisna.

After his retirement from Illinois Bell/AT&T, he worked as a travel agent for CruiseOne where he was able to share his love for traveling. While he enjoyed woodworking, Dennis loved nothing more than spending time with his family and, especially, his grandchildren.

A donation toward youth sports, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the City of Villa Grove, Attn. Community Center.

