Betty Wiekert

Betty Randell Wiekert, of Tuscola, passed away at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola, on June 26, 2023.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 1, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, with Pastor Bennett Wood officiating. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola. Visitation was held Saturday at the funeral home.

Betty was born on February 21, 1931, in Highland, the only child of Duane and Printha Pickering Hoffman. She grew up in Greenville, where she worked in a bank until she married Howard Randell on January 17, 1960. She and Howard lived on the Randell family farm until Howard passed away in 1995. She later married John Wiekert in 2000, and they resided in Tuscola until he passed away in 2011.

Survivors include nieces, Jean (Jerry) Leonard, of Tuscola, Lorraine Kordick of Villa Park and Linda (Val) Dean of Franktown, Colo.; nephews, Mark Randell of Tuscola, and Philip (Debby) Randell of Lakewood, Colo.; as well as several cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by three step-sons, John (Doris) Wiekert of Tuscola, Willis (Carol) Wiekert of Sullivan, and Ralph Wiekert of Tuscola; as well as several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and nephews, Jim Randell and Steve Randell.

Betty was a member of the Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church until it closed; then she joined the Tuscola United Methodist Church. She was active in United Methodist Women, and she taught Bible School and Sunday School for a number of years.

Betty enjoyed traveling, shopping (especially estate and garage sales!), and dining out with family and friends. She was always very loving, outgoing and generous.

Memorials can be made to the Tuscola United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.