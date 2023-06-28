Norma Jean Fay, 89, of Atwood, passed away at 1:50 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Arthur Home, Arthur.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, with Danny Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Lake Fork Cemetery, rural Atwood. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Norma was born on October 26, 1933, in Atwood, the daughter of Martin and Helen Keyes Fombelle. She married Melvin D. Fay on June 8, 1955, in Atwood. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2022.

Survivors include several nieces, nephews and lots of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, George (Alberta) Fombelle, Glenn (Betty) Fombelle, Robert Fombelle; sisters, Dorothy (Elton) Haynes and Betty (Harold) Frye.

Norma was a homemaker and farm wife.

She and Melvin raised a lot of livestock and exotic animals, including zebras, donkeys and miniature horses.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.