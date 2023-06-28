Margaret Collins

Margaret Evans Collins passed peacefully, Friday, June 23, 2023, at 3:03 p.m. in the Arcola Health Care Facility. She was born April 23, 1930, in Washington, Ind., the daughter of the Rev. Floyd and Matilda Chapman Pyle. She was united in marriage to Charles Collins in Rockford, December 12, 1969. He preceded her in death July 22, 2004.

Margaret is survived by two sons, Kevin Fitzjarrald of Foley, Ala.; Kerry and wife Mary Jo Fitzjarrald of Jasper, Tenn.; a daughter, Cheryl Pace and husband Ken of Rio Verde, Ariz. Also surviving are stepdaughter, Susan Starkey of Champaign; two brothers, Richard Pyle of Alexandria, Va.; Charles Pyle of Bushnell; grandchildren, Austin Jered Blackwell and wife Angie; Jeremy Blackwell and wife Ashley; Joshua Blackwell; Jason Fitzjarrald and wife Nicole, Alex Fitzjarrald, Sami (Garrett) Anderson, and Rhendy Fitzjarrald; great grandchildren, Frank, William and J.C. Blackwell, Mason, Maggie, Grayson, Skyler, Alex Faith, and Caleb Fitzjarrald; stepgrandchildren, Gale Starkey and wife Christine of St. Louis, Mo., Jill Stahl and husband the Rev. Jeff of Sadorus, Suzanne Walthall of Urbana; step great grandchildren, Emily and Michael Starkey, Sarah Stahl, and Cati Walthall. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jordan Blackwell; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Fitzjarrald; stepdaughter, Betty Walthall; and stepgrandson, Chris Starkey.

Margaret was a member of the First Baptist Church in Arthur since 1943. She was a member of the choir and also sang at funerals and weddings. She taught Sunday School as well there. Margaret served as President of the Arthur Evening Women’s Club, helped form the Zeta American Society in Arthur, and was past president of the Arthur Garden Club.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine St., in Arthur. Burial will follow in the Keller Cemetery, Lovington. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested to the First Baptist Church, Arthur. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.