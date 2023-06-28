Oral Kenneth “Kenny” Rigney, 80, of Arthur, passed away at 10:13 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, in Arcola.

Kenny was born October 12, 1942, in Albany, Ky., the son of Burbee and Luella Stinson Rigney. He married Diana Jent in Arthur on April 29, 1966.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Rigney, of Arthur; son, Travis Rigney of Arthur; daughter, Tonya Willemain and husband Duane of Monticello; granddaughters, Lindsey Dunlap of Mansfield; Lauren Franklin of Ivesdale; great granddaughters, Caroline Dunlap and Rebekah Dozier; two brothers, Lloyd Rigney and wife Vickie, Stanley Rigney and wife Hazel, all of New Castle, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph; and sister, Irene.

Kenneth served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He returned and worked as a machine operator at Caterpillar in Decatur until retiring after 30 years. He later owned and operated Kenny’s Gun Shop in Arthur. He was regularly seen walking his beloved black Labrador Retrievers throughout Arthur.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Shrader Funeral Home, 431 South Vine Street, Arthur, with the Rev. John Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery with Military Rites accorded. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until time of services.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.