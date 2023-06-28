James Stevens Sr.

James Curtis Stevens, Sr., 73, of Dunlap, formerly of Arthur, passed away at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, June 27, at the Arthur Cemetery. The Rev. Glen Rhodes officiated. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

James was born on July 10, 1949, in Los Angeles County, Calif. He was the son of Elmer Ernest and Mary Frances (Thayer) Stevens. He married Sandra Marlene Schrock on February 4, 1978, in Arthur.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, of Dunlap; four children, Melissa Markle and her husband Brad of Dunlap, James Curtis Stevens, Jr. of Abingdon, Cynthia Stevens of Dunlap, and Allison McCollum of Abingdon; three grandchildren, Calli Stevens, Curtis and Corissa Markle; one brother, William “Bill” Stevens and his wife Jill of Pahrump, Nev.; and his mother-in-law, Marie Schrock of Arthur.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Wayne, Gary and Bobby Stevens; and his father-in-law, Simon Schrock.

James was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He had been a member of the Arthur Mennonite Church.

Growing up, James worked with his family in their Christmas Tree Farm in California. He, along with his father-in-law, owned and operated the Arthur Casket Company. He maintained firebreaks and park grounds for the government and constructed trails in national parks for many years. Recently, he along with his family, owned and operated 2 x 4 pallet recycling.

James was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed reading western books, woodworking, having built cedar chests, dressers, and bedroom furniture for his family. His most favorite thing of all was spending time with his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions/donations may be made to Edwards Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.