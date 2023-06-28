Doris Birkner

Doris E. Birkner, 91, of Camargo, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon.

Doris was born on May 24, 1932, in Arcola to William and Agnes (Moore) Lough. She married Fred Birkner on August 12, 1952, in Tuscola.

She is survived by two children, Kathy Badman and Mike Birkner; two grandchildren, Jason (Cami) Badman and Shayla (Aaron) Birkner; four great-grandchildren, Xavier Birkner, Bryce Badman, Silent Birkner-Reeves, and Sofia Birkner-Reeves; three sisters-in-law, Liz (Bob) Schuster, Bertie Humes, and Jenny (Larry) Kearns; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Agnes Lough; her husband, Fred Birkner, one brother, Duke Lough; one sister, Marie Duzan; and one great-grandson, Samuel.

Doris enjoyed working in her lawn and was an avid reader. She knew the Lord her whole life and had a great love for her God.

A celebration of Doris’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at Walnut Point State Park; Pastor Duane Piercy and Ted Shearer will be officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Murdock Food Pantry or to Victory Church in Camargo.