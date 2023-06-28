Carole Jacoby

Carole Mae Jacoby, 66, of Mt. Zion, passed away at 12:20 a.m., Wednesday June 21, 2023, in St. John’s Hospital, Springfield.

A service to honor Carole's life was held Tuesday, June 27, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Visitation was Monday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to New Life Pregnancy Center.

Carole was born January 9, 1957, in Decatur, the daughter of Irvin Emmett and Laura Evelyn (Adkins) Burcham. She married Steven Jacoby on June 12, 1977. Carole was a licensed X-ray technician for several local orthopedic surgeons. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Carole was a member of GT Church. She had served her community in many ways including as an elected trustee of the Mt. Zion Township board and as a commissioner of the Mt. Zion Village Parks and Recreation board.

Surviving is her husband, Steven of Mt. Zion; daughters, Janelle Bruner of Chatham, Lisa Jacoby of Chatham, Jill Trimby (Jay) of Long Creek, and Careth Jacoby of Mt. Zion; sisters, Sara Gale (Tom) of Lovington, Laura Stinson (Ken) of Somonauk, and Julie Yantis of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Macayla Bruner, Lauryn Jacoby, Brooklyn Trimby, Carson Jacoby, Emmett Bruner, Adalyn Trimby, and Grant O’Brien.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents.

Carole has ended her long-time battle fighting cancer. During her battle, she never lost her faith and belief in Jesus Christ walking beside her during this trying time in her life. She patterned her life as a true Christian. Carole was often described as selfless, caring and wise. Her love for her family was truly felt by her husband, girls, and her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.