Ada Miller

Ada J. (Otto) Miller, 86 years, 7 months and 7 days, of Tuscola, passed away at 11:46 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Arthur Home.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 27, at the Otto Center. Bishop Matthew Miller officiated. Burial was in the Otto Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation was held Sunday, June 25, and Monday, June 26, at the Otto Center. Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Ada was born on November 17, 1936, in Douglas County. She was a daughter of Jonas and Sarah (Mast) Otto. She married Harvey S. Miller on February 23, 1956, in Douglas County. They lived in Holy Matrimony for 52 years. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2008.

Ada is survived by four sons, Elva and his wife Katie of Arthur, Ernest and his wife Betty Mae of Tuscola, Monroe and his friend Rebecca of St. Joe, and Rueben and his wife Cheryl of Arcola; four daughters, Irlene Chupp and her husband Vernon of Arcola, Susanna Graber of Arthur, Barbara Ann Bontrager and her husband Lamar of Sullivan, Laura Mae Chupp and her husband Glen of Tuscola; 23 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren; two brothers, Dannie Otto and his wife Fannie of Tuscola, and David Otto and his wife Christina of Arcola; six sisters, Ella Otto, Lydia Otto, Mary Otto, Susanna Otto all of Arcola, Miriam Schrock and her husband Jonas of Arcola, and Verna Herschberger and her husband Monroe of Sullivan.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, Jonas and Sarah (Mast) Otto; her husband, Harvey; one great grandson, Curtis Lee Miller; one stillborn great-granddaughter, Kyli Ann Bontrager; one sister, Sarah Otto; one daughter-in-law, Carol Jean Miller; and two sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Otto and Marilyn Otto.

Ada had worked at the bakery in the Old Red Barn in Tuscola and later went to work for Ivan Gingerich at Kreative Kitchens.

Ada was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.