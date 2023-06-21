Rilely Furgason

Riley Dane Furgason, infant son of Tori Nichole Anderson-Furgason and Derek Leonard Furgason, was stillborn on June 9, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Private family services will be held. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

He is survived by his parents, Tori Anderson-Furgason and Derek Furgason of Arcola; one brother, Tristan Anderson; and one sister, Serenity Simpson; maternal grandparents, Terry and Robin Anderson and Lori Ashley-Anderson all of Arcola; paternal grandparents, Gary and Judi Furgason and Sylvia Ayala all of Portland, Ore.; and great grandparents, Jean and Delbert Dowell, and Dorothy Ashley, all of Arcola.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great Pepaw, Edward Ray Ashley; paternal great grandparents, Everett and Stella Furgason and Fred and Marion Ford.