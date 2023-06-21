Phyllis Dean (Emberton) Millsap died June 13, 2023, at Newman Rehabilitation and Health Center, surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Phyllis Millsap was born September 2, 1941, to Claude and Lillian Emberton, deceased, in Monroe County, Ky. She graduated from Gamaliel High School in 1959. Phyllis married Delbert Millsap on May 17, 1959. During their 64 years of marriage, they resided in Murdock and Newman.

Phyllis spent her career as supervisor of the Stenographic Services at the University of Illinois. She retired from that position in 1996 continuing to work part-time at the U of I. Phyllis enjoyed other retirement jobs at R.C. Plumbing and Heating in Villa Grove and Sass Shoe Store in the Tuscola Outlet Mall.

During the 1970s, Phyllis learned to play guitar, which she enjoyed playing while she sang country songs. She performed at Wayne Scott’s Garage Dance most Saturday nights for nearly 10 years. She was also an accomplished spoons and accordion player.

Phyllis enjoyed shopping with her daughter and traveling near and far to casinos with her husband. She loved visiting family and friends in Kentucky and especially enjoyed hosting family reunions at her home in Murdock. Yearly trips to Florida with Delbert were her perfect get-a-way vacation.

Phyllis was a member of the Murdock United Methodist Church.

Phyllis Millsap is survived by her husband Delbert and two children, Rodney (Mary Hettinger) Millsap of Philo and Pamela (Brent) Mohr of Broadlands; grandchildren, Josh (Anna) Millsap of St. Robert, Mo., Lacy Millsap of Villa Grove, Jessica (Lucas) Hansen of Tolono, and Dakota (Cheyanne) Mohr of Tuscola; and great-grandchildren, Braylen, Lily, Adrian, and Salem.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and one infant sister, Vivian Nel; two toddler brothers, Rondal Mordica and Ivan Leo; and three adult brothers, Clinton O.H., Edward Clayton, and Jackie Ned Emberton.

A private burial will be held at the Murdock Cemetery.

A special thank you to Transitions Hospice and the care, love and support from the Newman Rehabilitation and Health Center employees.

Memorials may be made to the Murdock United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.